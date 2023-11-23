BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s officially the season of giving which also means it’s the season of holiday shopping. If you’re not sure what to get your loved one’s this year, we’ve got you covered.

NewsChannel 34 has compiled a list of unique local businesses to check out this Small Business Saturday.

Local Clothing Stores

It’s the happiest season of all! Make sure you and your loved ones are looking as good as you feel by checking out the following stores.

Stellar Human

For the trendy, fashion focused person in your life! Stellar Human carries a variety of vintage styles from all eras of street wear, ensuring there is something for everyone. The consignment shop also hosts a variety of popup shops, allowing other sellers to showcase their finds. The one-of-a-kind store is open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and is closed Monday and Tuesday. Stellar Human is located at 128 Robinson Street in Binghamton.

Mabel D. Orr

NewChannel 34’s own Noah Holloway discovered all of the fun to be had at Mabel D. Orr on the Buzz in Bing! The vintage store is home to eclectic vintage and contemporary resale fashions for men and woman in all shapes and sizes. It also carries a variety of accessories, gifts, and more. Mabel D. Orr is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 to 5 on Saturday, and is closed Sunday and Monday. It is located at 118 Washington Street in Binghamton.

Simply Apparel

Simply Apparel is working to provide women in the Greater Binghamton area with quality brands for low prices. They are stocked with trendy clothing items and accessories for those looking for cute but casual apparel. Simply also owns a spray tanning studio, Simply Tan, so you can get your holiday outfit and all-natural tan all in one spot. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Tuesday, 11 to 7 Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 to 2 on Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday. Simply Apparel is located at 33 South Washington Street in Binghamton.

Muckles’ Ink

Muckles’ Ink is perfect for those looking for something unique this season as they provide custom and retail apparel for all. The retail store, located at 60 Court Street in Binghamton, carries a variety of Binghamton-themed apparel, accessories, and gifts as well as a sizable collection of Binghamton University merchandise. Muckles is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 11 to 8 on Friday, and 11 to 5 on Sunday. They are closed Monday through Wednesday.

Local Utopia

Local Utopia is a go to destination for trendy clothing and accessories as well as locally sourced products from your favorite businesses. The New York City style store offers a little bit of everything. From on trend styles to quirky knickknacks and handmade bath products, Local Utopia is sure to be a hit this holiday season. It even offers a collection of waste free products for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Local Utopia is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesday. It is located at 32 Lake Street in Owego.

Lily Style Loft

Lily Style Loft has something for every woman in your life this holiday season. The boutique carries a wide range of fashionable items such as elegant tops, cozy loungewear, and classic outerwear. The store says it caters to the women who want creativity and individuality while keeping great quality and affordability with their clothing. It is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday as well as Monday. It is closed Tuesday and Sunday. Lily Loft Style is located at 190 Front Street in Owego.

Local Gift Shops

Check out some of the most eccentric gifts in Greater Binghamton at the locations below.

Garland Gallery

Garland Gallery is edgy and unique. The gift shop is stocked full of posers, greeting cards, trinkets, and gifts for everyone who appreciates art, humor, history, culture and political satire. Garland Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday. It is located at 116 Washington Street in Binghamton.

Imagicka

You’ll be sure to find the perfect gift for the most spiritual person in your life at Imagicka this season. With the store’s recent expansion, they offer a multitude of products such as crystals, tarot cards, decor, and so much more. Imagicka is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. It is located at 39 Court Street in Binghamton.

Toms Coffee Cards and Gifts

Tom’s is home to a wide variety of knickknacks, jewelry, crystals, coffees, and snacks, making it a one stop shop for gifts for the whole family. Toms is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday. Toms is located at 184 Main Street in Binghamton.

Riot Act Books

If you’re looking to support the community and a powerful mission, head to Riot Act Books. The Volunteer-run store is stocked with a variety of reading material, apparel, gifts, and more. It is open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, 12 to 5 on Saturday and Sunday, and is closed Monday through Thursday. Riot Act Books is located at the Bundy Musuem campus at 127 Main Street in Binghamton.

Shops of 607

Shops of 607 is your local shopping headquarters this holiday season. The boutique features products from over 50 local vendors and artists. The store is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 on Sunday. Shops of 607 is located at 4416 Watson Blvd in Johnson City.

Mystic Moon

Mystic Moon is an eclectic metaphysical shop with something to offer everyone. It aims to provide all of your witchy needs and also features a variety of apparel, home decor, bath products and so much more. Mystic Moon is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 10 to 5, and Sunday 11 to 4. It is located at 39 lake Street in Owego.