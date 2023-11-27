ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Little Italy Endicott is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend.

The community organization is preparing for its Buon Natale Express and holiday celebration. Guests are invited to partake in a variety of cherished traditions and festive activities.

On November 1, beginning at 6 p.m., Santa Claus will pay a visit to the North Side of Endicott for sleigh rides throughout the neighborhood. Additionally, the carousel at George W Johnson Park will be home to La Befana, an old woman who delivers gifts to children throughout Italy, as she hands out small treats from 4 to 5:45 p.m. The Carousel will be open from 4 to 8.

The park will be lit up with Little Italy’s annual Christmas tree. Musicians Nino Samiani and Mark Blackwell will be in attendance serenading the Little Italy Endicott restaurants with Christmas carols. The restaurants have also joined in on the holiday fun and will be offering holiday drink specials.

The carousel will be open on December 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. for any last-minute sleigh rides. Santa will make one last appearance for family photo opportunities in the park.

The event is free and open to all who wish to attend.