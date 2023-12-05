BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A beloved holiday tradition is returning to Binghamton for the first time since the pandemic.

KNOW Theatre is once again presenting its Celtic Christmas fundraiser this Saturday at Atomic Tom’s.

Guests will be able to support the theatre while enjoying an open bar, food from Alexander’s Cafe, and several performances including BC Celtic Pipes and Drums, comedy group Gleason’s Groaners, and The Stoutmen.

There will also be a silent auction with grand prizes such as a trip to New York City, tickets to future KNOW Theatre productions, and local memorabilia.

Assistant Artistic Director Jeff Tagliaferro says the theatre is very excited to celebrate the season with the community again.

“People really loved it. In the past, it was something we were really sad we couldn’t do. Obviously, during the pandemic, getting 150 people inside of the same room wasn’t something we could really do. We feel now that we’re in a place that we can do that again and have a time to celebrate and have a time to share with the community,” said Tagliaferro.

Celtic Christmas begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Atomic Tom’s on State Street in Binghamton.

Tickets are $75 and group rates are available.

To purchase, visit knowtheatre.org or buy them at the door.