BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra will have a special guest on stage this weekend for its most popular concert of the year.

It’s NewChannel 34’s own Jim Ehmke!

This Saturday, Jim will take to the Broome County Forum stage to narrate ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas with full orchestra accompaniment.

Our camera caught up with Jim rehearsing today with Philharmonic Executive Director Paul Cienniwa.

The classic Clement Clarke Moore poem was the first to identify the names of Santa’s reindeer.

The annual holiday concert, Winter Wonderland, takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday and will also feature carols sung by Tri-Cities Opera resident artists and child singer Eva Dixon singing to the classic animated short “The Snowman.”

For tickets, go to binghamtonphilharmonic.org.