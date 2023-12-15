(WIVT/WBGH) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Greater Binghamton has so many ways to celebrate.

NewsChannel 34 has created a list of festive holiday events coming up this weekend. Whether you’re looking to meet Santa, check out a festive show, or see Broome County as it shines bright, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season.

Broome County Holiday Happenings

EPAC’s ‘The Nutcracker’: The Endicott Performing Arts Center will be joined by the Fuse Dance Center once again as they host a beloved holiday tradition. The annual EPAC Nutcracker returned on December 14 and will run through December 17. The show will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s performance beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission and $18 for seniors and children. To purchase and learn more, visit endicottarts.com.

‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Cider Mill Stage: A timeless and traditional story is returning for its 42nd season. The Cider Mill Stage has hosted several performances of “A Christmas Carol” throughout the month of December and will hold its final showings this weekend, ending December 17. Showtimes are at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are between $28 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. To purchase, visit cidermillstage.com.

Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘Winter Wonderland’: The sweet sounds of the season are coming to the Forum Theatre on December 16 as the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra hosts its holiday concert. The show will begin at 3 p.m. and features a repertoire of Christmas carols and holiday songs loved by those of all ages as well as a special soloist. NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke will be narrating “Twas the Night Before Christmas” as well. Tickets are between $25 and $65 and are free for children 17 and under. To purchase, visit binghamtonphilharmonic.org.

Dick’s House of Sport Skate with Santa: Santa Claus is getting ready to have some fun before the upcoming holiday. Dick’s House of Sport will host “Skate with Santa” on December 16 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on its new ice rink. Families can hit the ice to holiday music as Santa skates around for pictures and cheerful conversation. A second event will take place on December 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 per guest. For further information, visit dickssportinggoods.com.

Holiday Carousel Rides: The City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a festive winter wonderland at Recreation Park on December 16. From 5 to 8 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy a variety of family fun activities such as holiday carousel rides, horse drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, hayrides, ice skating, and more.

Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus: Mrs. Claus is taking a break from her busy schedule to join the Ross Park Zoo for its Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus event. Held in the Wolf Woods building, guests will be able to meet Mrs. Claus, visit the zoo, and enjoy pictures and treats. The event will be held on December 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are required to attend. To purchase, visit rossparkzoo.org.

The Grinch Steals Oakdale Commons: The Grinch has left Who-ville and is stopping by Oakdale Commons on December 17 for free photos and festive holiday crafts. Presented by Matthews Auto, the event will be held from 12 to 2 p.m.

The Discovery Center: Santa’s Workshop and Gingerbread Village: It’s the happiest season of all at the Discovery Center as it presents its annual Christmas display. The exhibit features several gingerbread houses and gingerbread people sponsored by local businesses as well as interactive games and activities for kids. Santa’s Workshop and Gingerbread Village are open during regular business hours. To learn more, visit thediscoverycenter.org.

Broome County Festival of Lights: A community favorite tradition has returned to Otsiningo Park for its fourth year. The drive through lightshow is bigger and better than ever before with new lights, special event, and food from Pinkie’s BBQ. It welcomes families from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 5 to 10 on weekends. More information can be found at bcfestivaloflights.com.

Animal Adventure Jungle Bells: Zoo goers can visit a few hundred of their favorite animal friends while checking out over one and a half million lights at Animal Adventure’s Jungle Bells. Held Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., guests can check out all the park has to offer as they enjoy treats and meet special guests such as Santa and the Grinch. For more detailed information, visit theanimaladventurepark.com.

Happy Holidays from NewsChannel 34!