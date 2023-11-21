BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Festival of Lights has already started spreading holiday cheer this season.

The drive through light display opened to the public on Sunday at Otsiningo Park.

Volunteer Coordinator Robin Alpaugh says they have made some improvements to the show.

With 2.5 million lights and new displays, he says they are having fun lighting things up. The festival has even incorporated more of the community’s favorite elements from previous years.

There will be two fireworks nights, including this Friday, 17 scheduled visits from Santa with the first this Saturday, and performances from local groups.

Alpaugh says everyone will enjoy the event.

“It’s really all about the families in our community. It’s something fun to do, something for all ages. We’ve got great music and our own radio station here in the park. Pinkies BBQ is doing a great job with the food, and you can stop there and get out and takes pictures with the big 2023. There’s literally something for everyone to see here,” said Alpaugh.

The Festival of Lights is open 7 days a week.

It’s open 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $25 per car general admission or $60 for a season pass and can be purchased at the entrance, on the event’s website or through a variety of local nonprofit organizations.

To learn more, visit bcfestivaloflights.com.