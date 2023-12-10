ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Performing Arts Center will be joined by the Fuse Dance Center once again as they host a beloved holiday tradition.

The annual EPAC Nutcracker will return on December 14 and will run through December 17 at the Robert Eckert Theater in Endicott. The show, which features dancer from the Fuse, will take audience members on a journey through Clara’s dream after her family holiday party.

Guests will be able to enjoy traditional ballet numbers such as “Snow,” “Flowers,” and the “Sugar Plum Fairy” as well as modern twists on class performances featuring jazz and tap.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with Sunday’s performance beginning at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for general admission and $18 for seniors and children. To purchase, visit endicottarts.com.