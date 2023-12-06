JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Dick’s House of Sport is getting into the spirit of the season with a commemorative new event.

Dick’s will host its first annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Market on December 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.

With the purchase of a ticket, guests will be able to enjoy House of Sport’s newly opened ice rink. To warm up from the cold, those in attendance can take part in the Holiday Market with festive activities such as writing letters to Santa, a photo booth, and cookie decorating. There will also be a hot coco bar sponsored by Batch Coffee. Skating and skate rentals are free with admission to the event.

The tree lighting will take place in a ceremony at 7 p.m. After the tree is lit for the season, Santa will pay a visit to the store.

The event is fun for all ages and is open to all who wish to attend. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on dickssportinggoods.com.