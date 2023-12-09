VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The JCC is inviting the local Jewish community to join them in celebrating the final days of Hanukkah.

The Jewish Community Center is hosting its annual Community Hanukkah Celebration on December 14 from 5:15 to 7 p.m. The evening will feature traditional holiday practices as well as several festivities for the whole family.

The event will begin with the Hanukkah torch walk. From 5:15 to 5:30, children and teens from the community will lead a procession of lights from the entrance to Temple Israel’s parking lot to the front of the JCC. Following the walk, from 5:30 to 6, there will be a brief ceremony with music and recitations. Additionally, there will be performances by the JCC Early Childhood Center and Hillel Academy along with a showing of the annual community Hanukkah video.

A food buffet will open at 6 and will include homemade potato latkes, tuna salad, rolls, and drinks. There will also be games, face painting, arts, and crafts, as well as dreidels and gelt for everyone while they last.

Food tickets can be purchased for $8, and $6 for seniors and children with a family maximum of $28. Reservations are greatly appreciated and can be made by calling the JCC office at (607)724-2417.