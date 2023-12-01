BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A unique holiday performance is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to the Forum Theatre on December 6 and December 7.

The show tells the story of Chris and Christie Claus as they discover the true meaning of the holidays. It features Broadway inspired performances, exciting aerial acts, and an original soundtrack. There will be several eccentric elements such as hair hang artists and foot juggling as well.

Director of Cirque Dreams Stephanie Harmon says the show is a great way to start a new family tradition.

She says it’s a perfect opportunity for guests of all ages to connect.

“Whether you approach the holidays from a religious standpoint, a secular standpoint, or a ‘what the heck it’s a good time to get together with people’ standpoint, it is about being together, finding joy, and finding happiness. It about lights, and color, and feeding your soul in that way. So, I hope that they come away with that feeling from the show,” said Harmon.

Harmon says the show fills an interesting niche and has elements that everyone can enjoy.

She says the costumes are big and beautiful, making it look like a Christmas tree on stage.

Performances will begin at 7:30 both nights.

Tickets range from $47 to $80 and can be purchased at broomearenaforum.com.