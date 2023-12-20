ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cider Mill Stage is presenting a festive new holiday event, just in time for Christmas.

The theater will host several showings of holiday movies this weekend. On Friday, guests can enjoy the classic romantic musical “White Christmas” at 6 and 8:30 p.m. before returning on Saturday for the beloved children’s movie “The Polar Express”. Showtimes for the Polar Express are 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, concessions will be offered with items such as popcorn, soft drinks, adult beverages, candy, and more.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at cidermillstage.com.