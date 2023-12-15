BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – What began as a last-minute idea for a holiday celebration has grown into an annual fundraiser for the less fortunate.

The 3rd Christmas Charity Event is being held this Sunday at the Ancient Order of Hibernians Hall in Binghamton.

Two years ago, Steve and Kelly Cole were due to serve as volunteer bartenders at the hall on the Sunday before Christmas. They decided to turn it into a party and fundraiser, donating all of their tips to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Popular local band the Yada Yadas donated their time, and the Coles raised more money than they expected.

The event grew last year with even more money donated to the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton.

“We get people dressing up in various Christmas outfits, ugly sweaters, Santa hats, stuff like that. It’s an all-around good time to celebrate both the holiday season and for people who are blessed to be able to give back to the community for people who unfortunately aren’t doing as well as we are,” said Steve.

This year, the tips and other donations will go toward the Christ Child Society of Greater Binghamton which provides clothing and other items to needy children and infants in our area.

Doors open at the AOH Hall Sunday at 3 p.m. and the Yada Yadas will be performing from 4 to 7.

There’s no admission and several restaurants will be providing complimentary food.