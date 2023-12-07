BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Now more than ever, Binghamton families and students are displaying their unwavering Jewish pride.

This Hanukkah, the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University, Chabad for short, is hosting several events to mark the 2023 Hanukkah season. Due to the ongoing war in Israel, Chabad says Jewish people are choosing to celebrate their identity freely and with more resolve by planning to light their menorahs in visible places and gathering at public Hanukkah events.

Coinciding with the first night of Hanukkah, Chabad will host the Car Menorah Parade on December 7 at 7 pm., with formation taking place at 6:30. Beginning in downtown Binghamton, cars will align in formation on Hawley and Stuart Street and will be accompanied by a police escort. From there, the procession will make its way to Vestal, passing the JCC, and will end at Binghamton University outside of the University Union. The event will culminate with a grand Menorah Lighting celebration and will be followed by music and traditional holiday treats at 7:45.

On December 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m., Chabad will host a second public menorah lighting in downtown Binghamton. The celebration will feature a massive 10-foot LED lit menorah that will be displayed on the corner of Court and State Street. Mayor Jared Kraham as well as several other local leaders will be in attendance showing their support for the Jewish community. The event will also host an appearance from “Dreidel Man” along with festive music, hot drinks, and a selection of traditional Hanukkah foods such as Latkes and Donuts.

Additionally, Chabad is ensuring all Binghamton University students are able to celebrate the holiday. In an effort to strengthen pride in their Jewish heritage, students from the center will be distributing thousands of free Menorah Kits to other students throughout campus, downtown, and beyond. The ready-to-go kits include a Menorah, candles, dreidel, matchbook, and a holiday “how-to” guide.

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most publicly celebrated Jewish holidays. Though it is known to some for its gift giving nature, it serves as a symbol of victory and freedom of religious worship.