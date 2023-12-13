BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with a repertoire of holiday hits.

BPO is presenting its annual ‘Winter Wonderland’ concert at the Forum this Saturday. For the second year in a row, the orchestra will play along to a screening of ‘The Snowman’ with a special appearance from 13-year-old soloist Eva Dixon.

Dixon is a member of the Grace Church Choir in New York City. She credits her love of music, and the holidays, to her family.

She says it’s an honor to get to sing Christmas carols with the philharmonic.

“They’re just so joyful, its something that’s just happy. My family has been playing Christmas music for a couple of weeks now because we like to extend the holiday season as much as we can. I just feel like holiday music has a happy feel to it and it’s really fun to sing,” said Dixon.

The show will also feature classic Christmas and holiday scores such as the Nutcracker and Twas the Night Before Christmas narrated by NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke.

Winter Wonderland will begin at 3 p.m., with a pre-concert organ recital beginning at 2:30.

Tickets are between $25 and $65 and are free for children 17 and under.

To purchase, visit binghamtonphilharmonic.org.