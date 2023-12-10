BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The magic of Christmas is coming to the Forum Theatre on Saturday.

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting its holiday-themed concert, “Winter Wonderland” on December 16 at 3 p.m. The performance includes a repertoire of beloved Christmas classics from stage, film, and ballet, along with a traditional carol singalong. Santa will also make an appearance.

Artists from the Tri-Cities Opera will be featured as well as NewsChannel 34’s very own Jim Ehmke as the narrator in “The Night Before Christmas.”

The Philharmonic will once again screen the classic animated short film “The Snowman.” The film will be accompanied by a live performance from 13-year-old acclaimed treble soloist Eva Dixon.

Before the concert, Organist Nancy Wildoner will host a holiday-themed recital on the Robert-Morton Theatre Organ at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 to $65. Children 17 and under can attend the event for free.

To purchase, visit binghamtonphilharmonic.org or contact the Binghamton Philharmonic Box Office at (607)723-3931.