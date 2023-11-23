BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Little Venice Restaurant is inviting the community to shop local as it hosts its annual Small Business Saturday event.

On November 25, Little Venice will hold its Holiday Sip and Shop from noon to 4 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to enjoy an afternoon of food and drink samples as they shop all of their favorite Little Venice foods and merchandise, including exclusive Binghamton apparel, products, and specialty items.

Additionally, Little Venice will be offering a new gift table with 25% off several giftable items at low prices.

For more information, visit littlevenicerestaurant.com.

Little Venice restaurant is located at 111 Chenango Street in Binghamton.