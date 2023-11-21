BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Mayor Jared Kraham and the City of Binghamton are inviting the community to attend an annual holiday tradition.

Downtown Binghamton’s holiday tree lighting will return on November 25 at the Washinton Street Mall.

“I’m inviting all community members to come downtown this weekend to celebrate the start of the holiday season and Small Business Saturday with our annual tree lighting celebration. For every dollar spent at a small business in Binghamton, an average of 67 cents stays in the community. This Small Business Saturday, we are excited to welcome you downtown to shop, eat and enjoy all the City of Binghamton has to offer during the holiday season,” said Kraham.

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. with live music, activities, food, drinks, and shopping from local businesses. Rick Pedro will perform from 4 to 5, followed by Thomas Westcott & Friends at 5:15.

The celebration will conclude with the tree lighting at 6:45.

Several downtown businesses will be holding events in honor of Small Business Saturday with discounts on their products. For more information on local offerings, visit Binghamton Economic Development on Facebook.

Parking for the holiday tree lighting will be available at the Hawley Street Garage located at 7 Hawley Street, the parking lot at 69 Collier Street, and on the street as marked,