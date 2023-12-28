HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Animal Adventure Park is letting go of 2023 with a special visit from a beloved duo.

The park is inviting animal lovers and Frozen fans to join them in ringing in the New Year as it hosts “NYE Frozen in Time Ball Drop” on December 31.

Those in attendance will be able to visit and feed their favorite animal friends, see the lights, and have some fun with Disney’s Anna and Elsa.

The Snow Sisters will be in attendance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the early celebration. Animal Adventure will also present an unofficial ball drop at noon, hosted by the duo.

After the ball drop, Anna and Elsa will be meeting guests and taking pictures in Santa’s heated Workshop.

General admission rates apply. The event is free for valid members. To view ticket prices, click here.

For more information on the event, visit theanimaladventurepark.com.