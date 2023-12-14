OTSININGO PARK, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Everyone will be able to take in the spectacular displays at the Broome County Festival of Lights next Monday for free.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and his wife Jessica are sponsoring the free evening.

The drive through light show at Otsiningo Park runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday and will feature Santa Claus taking children’s Christmas wishes in his special tent.

The idea for the free night came to Jessica after seeing how much their children Scarlett and Freddie enjoyed the show.

She says she and Fred try to do something to benefit the community each Christmas.

“This year, it was a no-brainer. We saw Freddie’s eyes going through the tunnel of lights, loving every minute of it. I want every kid to experience that in Broome County. We just hope everyone will come out Monday night and have a great time,” said Jessica.

This is the 4th year of the Festival of Lights which is put on by Spiedie Fest.

Each year, the event grows and offers new attractions.

In addition to special Santa nights, there’s a custom radio station on site plus Pinkie’s Barbecue offering burgers, sweet treats, hot cocoa and more. And there’s another special fireworks night scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

The cost is typically $25 per carload or $60 for a season pass, but Monday will be free.

The festival runs every night through December 31.

For more information, go to bcfestivaloflights.com.