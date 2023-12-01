ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A beloved Christmas tradition is returning to the Southern Tier for its 42nd year.

The Cider Mill Stage will present several performances of “A Christmas Carol” between December 8 and December 17.

Audience members can experience the holiday magic of the timeless and traditional story of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Marley and Tiny Tim.

Chris Nickerson will perform the title role of Scrooge and will be accompanied by many other members who have been in the production throughout the years reprising their roles.

Tickets are between $28 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

To purchase, visit cidermillstage.com.