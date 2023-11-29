ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the biggest celebrations of the year in Endicott is set to step off this weekend.

The 84th annual Endicott holiday parade will take over Washington Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Starting on North Street and traveling all three blocks of the Avenue, the parade features 56 entrants, everything from community and high bands to scouts and fire and trucks, dancers and other entertainers.

The procession always ends with Santa Claus taking a break from his work at the North Pole to ride in the parade, which typically takes about an hour. Afterward, he and Mrs. Claus will be at the Endicott Fire Station on Main Street with cookies and cocoa and presents for the kids.

Leading the parade this year will be longtime Endicott volunteer Dick Testa as this year’s Grand Marshal.

“I’ve lived in Endicott my whole life, except for 4 years in college and 2 years in the military. I’ve been involved in a lot of things in Endicott. I just love this community and I’m very humbled and honored and just want to thank everybody for giving me this honor to be the Grand Marshal,” said Testa.

At 5:30, festivities will conclude with a firework display over Sertoma Field on the Northside.

Endicott Police remind people that there is no parking on the Avenue after 7 a.m. on Saturday and cars will be towed.

Endicott is also holding its annual tree lighting this evening at the veterans memorial.