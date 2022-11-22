TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An effort to help families with both everyday needs and special holiday treats is underway locally.

The 5th annual Holiday Hamper event is scheduled for Saturday December 10th.

It’s a festive event in which families in need can come for free items including personal hygiene products, baby items, winter coats, boots, hats and gloves and other necessities.

There will also be toys and stockings for children along with pictures with Santa.

The event also includes a children’s craft table, free haircuts and nail painting, free hot cocoa and popcorn and the Lourdes van will be on hand providing mammograms.

Ann Szymaniak is collecting items in a hamper at her business Dance Connection in the Town of Chenango.

Szymaniak says, “It’s a festive air. It’s just a time of giving and a time of generosity. Those who are receiving and those who are giving, we’re all one. It’s just one community.”

The event will run from noon to 4 at Calvary Baptist Church on Chenango Street in Binghamton, just south of the tunnel that’s been closed for over a year.

Donations are still needed.

Here is a list of hamper locations around Broome County:

Lourdes Health and Fitness – 491 Reynolds Road, Johnson City

Summit Dental Offices – Binghamton and Endicott offices

Fenton Free Library – 1062 Chenango Street, Binghamton

Cup A Jo – 1355 Upper Front Street, Binghamton

Calvary Baptist Church – 466 Chenango Street, Binghamton

The Fuse Dance Center – 126 Park Avenue, Binghamton

Park Terrace Baptist Church – 248 Park Avenue, Binghamton

JB’s on Jennings – 326 Jennings Street, Endicott

Step Up and Dance – 1348 NY-12, Greene

Head Over Heels – 541 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal

The Dance Connection – 161 Castle Creek Road, Binghamton

Bridgewater Conklin – 1017 Conklin Road, Conklin

Broome County Jail – 155 Lt. VanWinkle Drive, Binghamton

Chenango Fitness – 1333 Upper Front Street, Binghamton

Here is a list of donation suggestions:

Hygiene products

Body wash/bar soaps

Shampoos/Conditioners

Female products

Deodorants

Razors/ shaving cream

Toothpastes/ toothbrushes/floss/mouthwash

Baby products

Diapers and baby wipes

Baby lotions

Baby wash

Diaper rash cream

Household needs

Laundry soap

Dryer sheets

Toilet paper

Dish soap

Blankets, sheets – new or nearly new only

Winter clothing

Hats, gloves, mittens

Coats

Boots

New packages of underwear and socks – all ages, sizes

Toys – New or almost new

Christmas stockings