Holiday Giving Boxes to Help Feed Families in Need

BINGHAMTON, NY- These organizations have partnered up for the 2nd year to provide Christmas cheer to families in need.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, CHOW, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Broome-Tioga BOCES teamed up to raise funds to be able to provide families with holiday meals.

The boxes will include turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sparking cider and a pie provided by CHOW.

Local farmers also provided potatoes, carrots, beets and squash.

Lupardo says last year the goal was to donate 50 boxes but they ended up donating roughly 80.

“It was very rewarding to see those boxes go out and for families to know that this good cheer was coming their way not only from the local community but from our farmers as well,” says Lupardo.

This year, they’re trying to raise 7 thousand 500 dollars, which would be about 150 boxes.

Roughly 1 thousand dollars has been raised so far.

Donations are being accepted from now until December 10th.

Lupardo says any amount is appreciated, but 50 dollars would cover the cost of one entire meal.

To donate, Holiday Giving Box 2021 – JustGiving.