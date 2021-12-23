BINGHAMTON, NY – Thanks to Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and local organizations, 850 people will receive holiday giving boxes.

Members from CHOW, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and Broome-Tioga BOCES gathered at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s market to pack and delivers boxes to families across Broome County.

Each box included a turkey, locally grown potatoes, carrots, onions, squash, a pie and side dishes.

An online fundraiser was set up with the goal of raising enough to provide holiday meals to 150 families.

“I think sometimes people take for granted that there is going to be a meal for the holidays. It’s very meaningful to me and to everyone who is involved and volunteered to know that families will have this opportunity to have a meal,” Lupardo says.

She was also pleased to announce that they raised enough to support 183 families this Christmas.

Lupardo, CHOW, B-T BOCES and CCE have already begun planning for next year’s Holiday Giving Boxes.