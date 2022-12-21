BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – CHOW has a holiday tradition of preparing and distributing boxes of food to people and families in need, and each year the demand continues to grow.

Today, the Holiday Giving Boxes program provided 255 complete holiday meals to families in the community.

Members of the participating organizations formed an assembly line system at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, and prepared each box this morning.

Every box contains turkey, stuffing, corn, squash, cranberry sauce and sparkling cider.

The program also partners with local farmers to receive fresh, homegrown produce.

Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth said, “The energy is palpable in here. You know, you see behind me, like a factory, almost like Santa’s Workshop going on where people are putting together these holiday giving boxes for the community. And it’s cool that you can be a part of an initiative that’s geared to help people in need but you can have a lot of fun doing it. As I’ve said before, it feels good to do good.”

This year, the program reached its fundraising goal of $11,250, which was almost 4,000 more than last year’s goal.

The program worked directly with surrounding school districts, to identify families in need this holiday season.

The boxes get delivered to each district’s respective drop off location, and the recipients can pick them up when available.

An additional 30 boxes were distributed to local veterans, utilizing funds from the Broome County Veterans Project.