BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular, socially distant holiday activity is returning for the 2nd year.

The Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park will begin on November 24th and run through January 2nd.

This year’s display is promising to be even bigger than last year’s, with over 100 new animated displays.

There will also be drive-in fireworks nights.

For more information, and to keep up to date on the latest news, you can visit bcfestivaloflights.com