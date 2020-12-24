Holiday decorations put in place at Hilltop Campus

JOHNSON CITY, NY – To celebrate the holiday season, a group of individuals are decorating a senior center with lights.

Relatives of residents at Hilltop Nursing Home in Johnson City decorated the yard in front of the facility so that residents who were restricted to their rooms could have something nice to look at.

Pauline Butchko, who turns 100 next month, sat in an apartment at ground level, watching her son and granddaughter lace the fencing, the trees, and the rest of the yard with lights.

Her son John says he worked on the project because he loves his mom, and calls everyone at the home his friends.

“They’ve been pretty much sequestered for the past ten months in their rooms on these three floors. If you’re an independent person on the other side, you can go outside and walk around. These people, they can’t go anywhere. They’re in their rooms. They eat in their rooms, they look at the walls in their rooms. We wanted to give them something, a little bit of cheery stuff outside,” he says.

John’s daughter, Danielle Dunster, organized the whole affair with her friends hoping to brighten the otherwise dark year for everyone.

The lights will be up until early January, to cover the entire holiday season, including New Year’s.