BINGHAMTON, NY – A vocal ensemble will be celebrating the birth of Christ this Sunday with choral anthems, instrumentals and Christmas carol sing-alongs.

BRIO! is performing at Endwell United Methodist Church.

It’s the group’s first concert in 2 years.

Founded 4 and a half years ago by Craig Johnson at Saint Andrew’s Anglican Church in Endicott, brio is a musical term for briskness, meaning the group sings with plenty of energy.

“I wanted to start a group where each person made a difference. I’ve sung in choral groups since I was in elementary school and I always felt like my voice didn’t really make a difference. But in a group this size, every person is important and I like that. I think they like it, too,” says Johnson.

Johnson says carols are his favorite part of the Christmas season.

Sunday’s performance is at 3 P-M.

Admission is free although free will donations will be accepted.

The 9 singers will be accompanied by a piano as well as violin, oboe, cello and the church organ.

In addition to choral pieces, there will be instrumentals, a duet and more.

Masks are required.