GILBERTSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The holiday season has officially arrived, and the Major’s Inn is inviting the community to join them in celebrating.

The Inn, located in Gilbertsville, is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar on November 10 and November 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Guests can enjoy an afternoon full of shopping, treats, and holiday spirit while supporting the Major’s Inn Foundation and its efforts to restore and maintain the historic site.

The Inn’s ballroom will be filled with handcrafted items, holiday decorations, vintage pieces, baked goods, and more. The Inn will also be offering a lunch with homemade soups and desserts each day beginning at 11.

“Our Holiday Bazaar is always a great opportunity for people to get a head start on their gift shopping,” said Cece Rowe, Director of the Major’s Inn Foundation.

For more information visit themajorsinn.com. The Inn can also be reached at (607)783-2393 or (607)783-2967.

The Major’s Inn is located at 118 Marion Avenue.