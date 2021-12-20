JOHNSON CITY, NY – Governor Hochul visited Johnson City today to thank the frontline workers at the state’s new vaccination and testing site at the former Davis College.

The Governor met with local leaders inside the Robb Gymnasium where the vaxxing and testing operation got underway last Thursday.

Hochul warns that COVID numbers are expected to rise due to the spread of the omicron variant and holiday gatherings.

She says that as she’s toured the state, she’s seen and heard of widespread compliance with the mask mandate.

Hochul says the state is prepared to offer assistance to counties with providing masks and signage to businesses, establishing complaint call centers, sending out notices and making phone calls.

“Just to have the resources to do the right thing. To let people know, that we are serious about this. And the counties that are cooperating with this, we are going to give them the resources they need to get it done. You can count on that. But the state will be involved as well,” says Hochul.

Hochul says the state also plans to have inspectors make spot checks on businesses to enforce mask compliance.

The new site in J-C offers vaccines including boosters on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, residents can receive a PCR test.

There are links to register at GoBroomeCounty.com.