BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The clock is ticking for Governor Hochul to decide whether to sign or veto legislation that would allow Roosevelt Elementary in Binghamton to be rebuilt in an expedited manner.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Lea Webb say they continue to lobby Hochul to sign off on a bill that passed both chambers this year that would allow the

Binghamton City School District to access twice the amount of allowable state aid up front.

The district says this would allow it to tear down and rebuild the school in three years rather than 25.

The school, which was built in 1970, needs significant upgrades but because of unexposed asbestos, renovations would be extremely costly.

Binghamton has estimated the total cost to rebuild would be $53 million and it is seeking $28 million in state aid over the next four years.

Lupardo and Webb say they have received broad support from across the community and that the school also acts as a community center, serving one of the poorest neighborhoods in the city.

Hochul has until the end of this year to sign or veto the bill.