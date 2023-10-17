(WIVT/WBGH) – New York State is taking steps to ensure that victims of human trafficking know how to find help.

Governor Hochul recently signed a package of bills aimed at combating what many consider modern day slavery.

Four of the bills were sponsored by Binghamton State Senator Lea Webb who is the Chair of the Senate’s Women’s Issues Committee.

They would mandate that information about help for victims is posted in lactation rooms in high volume transportation hubs such as airports, bus terminals and truck stops.

The legislation also expanded the New York State Interagency Task Force on Human Trafficking and provided an additional $2.3 million to organizations providing services to victims and survivors.

“When you think about this issue, someone is a victim, but also their families are impacted. The mental health needs to address the trauma that they have experienced and also their families is something that stays with people for a lifetime,” said Webb.

Webb says she hopes that Hochul will sign an additional bill passed by the Senate and the Assembly that would establish a separate task force looking specifically at the impact of human trafficking on Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

To report suspected cases, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.