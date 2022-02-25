ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul announcing New York State is ready to welcome Ukrainian Refugees.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine tells us how many Ukrainian refugees have already resettled here over the years.

New York State is not aware of any federal requests for Ukrainian refugee resettlement at this time, but Governor Hochul says they are welcome here in New York State.

“Our hearts go out to all of the residents in that country that’s now under siege. We have in New York State, one of the largest Ukrainian populations outside of the county, and we are proud of this,” says Hochul.

Since 2007, nearly 2,000 Ukrainians have made New York their new home— 14 of which resettled here between the months of October 2021 and January 2022.

Governor Hochul says she will continue to work President Biden’s Administration to offer support for those who need to seek shelter this state.

Both the federal government and the state work with organizations such as The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants to help in the resettlement process.

Right now the organization is urging Biden to offer protections for Ukrainians already here on visas.

“We are as an organization calling upon the administration to immediately designate temporary protective status and deferred enforced departure for Ukrainians. So, this would provide protections for Ukrainians currently stateside in the United States and to provide work permits for people who cannot safely return to Ukraine,” says Sara Lowry.

While the resettlement process takes months, this wouldn’t be the first time New York State has welcomed those fleeing war-torn countries.

I’m told 2,111 Afghan evacuees came to New York after US troops left Afghanistan this past summer, and many of them chose to resettle here.