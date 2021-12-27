WATKINS GLEN, NY – Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases, Govenor Hochul announces another state-run testing site is coming to the Southern Tier.

This new site is located at 1009 North Franklin Street in Watkins Glen.

It opens on Wednesday and appointments can be made starting today.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 6 PM.

To make an appointment go to our website.

More recently, Hochul also opened another site closer to home, at the Robb Activity Center on the former Davis College Campus in Johnson City.