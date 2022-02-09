ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul making an announcement today, saying that the Vax or mask mandate that went into effect in December will soon be lifted, but not for everybody.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine giving us a break down of what this means.

At today’s press conference, the governor thanking business for playing a role in helping to driving down COVID numbers during this pandemic.

“I want to thank them because of them, we were able to lift this at this time. Again I will always, always retain the flexibility to make adjustments if necessarily,” says Hochul.

Governor Hochul says she’s now leaving it up to counties, cities, and businesses to have their own mask or vaccination requirement if they’d like to. Business owners are already welcoming this news.

“I think as restaurantuers especially in these times, we are spread so thin. And to police guests and to tell other grown adults to put on masks has been a difficult challenge, because it’s antithetical to hospitality,” says Dominick Puromo.

While this requirement is lifting for some places, it’s not being lifted for all.

The mask mandate will still be in effect for schools and childcare centers, State regulated healthcare centers, nursing homes, shelters, correctional facilities and public transportation.

Now that COVID numbers are going down, this has gained bipartisan support.

“It seems as though things are moving in the right direction, I think there is a desire to get back to normal by people and to the extent we can do so safely, we should absolutely do that,” says Senator Michael Gianaris.

Capitol Region Republican Senator, Daphne Jordan says this announcement is overdue, adding the governor still needs to go a step further.

“Businesses are welcoming that, but we still are not unmasking our kids. As you know, I put out an online petition sending the governor a message yesterday, so in the first 20 hours I had 914 signatures for the governor to unmask our kids. Which I would say is the most signatures by far I have ever gotten in such a short time on any of the petitions I have put out,” says Jordan.

After February Break, the Governor says an assessment will be made as to whether or not kids will be able remove their masks in schools.

However I’m told, Some schools have been hoping for more of a contrecte time table as to when this could happen.