ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is slated to deliver the 2022 State of the State address at 1 p.m. It will be streamed here once it starts.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno will be on the scene all day with the latest analysis and updates from the address, where the governor will lay out her legislative priorities for the upcoming year. Among them are term limits for elected officials, with Hochul having announced plans for that legislation on Monday.

Security is high at the New York State Capitol, where Hochul will be speaking from the Assembly Chamber. The City of Albany Police Department announced that State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street is closed to all traffic until 3 p.m.

Many groups have presented suggestions that Hochul should prioritize in 2022. Conservative economic policy think tank the Empire Center said in a statement that “high taxes and over-regulation have, simply, made our neighbors desperate to leave.” They’re worried about a mass exodus of New Yorkers.

Meanwhile, “We face an unprecedented and divisive nationwide assault on democracy that would eliminate abortion rights, take away the right to vote, erase truth from school curriculums, and roll back justice,” according to a statement from the New York Civil Liberties Union. They’re concerned with election and prison reform.

Other ideas floated by state activist groups include rolling out universal child care and funding a permanent alternative to state unemployment compensation.