(WPIX/WIVT) ALBANY, NY – Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo could be a potential spoiler candidate for Democrats in this year’s governor race.

The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll of New York voters finds that if Cuomo were to run as an Independent in the election, 33 percent say they would support the Republican candidate, 33 percent say they would support the Democratic candidate, 16 percent would support Cuomo, and 18 percent are unsure.

In the Democratic primary, Governor Hochul continues to have a commanding lead over her next closest rivals.

Hochul at 45 percent, LongIsland Congressman Tom Suozzi with 11 percent and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams with 6.

On the Republican side, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin is leading the pack with 26 percent.

Next are former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani at 17 percent, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino with 15 percent and businessman Harry Wilson with 7.