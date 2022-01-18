NEXSTAR – A survey released today shows Hochul distancing herself from her Democratic primary opponents.

According to a Siena College Poll, the Governor is besting her closest rival by 34 points.

Support for Hochul among Democrats surveyed is now 46%, up 10 points from last month.

Next in line with 12% was former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio who dropped out of the race today.

In third is New York City Public Advocate Jumaane at 11%.

And finally, Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi with 6%.

24% were unsure or supported another candidate.