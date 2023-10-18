NICHOLS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local casino is celebrating the recent legislative efforts of New York State lawmakers.

Governer Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills into law on Saturday, aiming to improve outdated statues and increase support for business operations statewide. Among the among the newly enacted legislation, Hochul signed Senate Bill S4817, granting tax relief to Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols.

“Thanks to Governor Hochul, New York State Senator Lea Webb, and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, we are able to make this happen,” said Gural. “These key figures have played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone for Tioga Downs and the local community.”

The parity will allow the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation to increase its support for local charities and nonprofit organizations.

According to Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural, he is committed to increasing the annual funds for the TDCRF to further support the community. The foundation supports charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational causes in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford counties.

The funding is set to increase from $1 million per year to $1.5 million for the remainder of 2023 and will later increase to $2 million in both 2024 and 2025.

