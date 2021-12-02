Hochul gives press conference following positive omicron case

ALBANY, NY – Governor Hochul gave a press conference Thursday following a positive omicron variant case.

While no New Yorker resident has been confirmed in New York State as of late Thursday morning, however, a Minnesota resident did test positive following a visit to New York City.

So far, omicron variant cases seem to be mild.

Hochul continues to advocate for vaccines and booster shots for everyone.

In addition, the governor says that insurance companies will now be reimbursing people for their over the counter, at home COVID tests.

And, starting tomorrow, hospitals with less than a 10% bed capacity will be stopping elective surgeries.

Schools will also be getting more rapid testing kits in order to clear students who are feeling ill.

Hochul also introduced Dr. Mary Bassett, the new NY Health Commissioner.