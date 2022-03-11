ALBANY, NY – Just when we thought it was over, another round of fresh snow is set to blanket much of the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the latest storm today as snow is set to begin tonight.

Hochul directed state agencies to deploy emergency response assets in preparation for the expected 6 to 12 inches.

Snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour Saturday mid morning to afternoon and wind gusts are expected to top 45 mph during the day.

“Though the clocks are changing this weekend, New York isn’t done with winter weather just yet,” Governor Hochul said. “With another winter storm set to blanket much of New York this weekend, I am directing State agencies to deploy emergency response assets to areas expected to face heavy snow and gusty winds. While we’re lucky that this storm falls on a weekend when traffic is lighter, I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant and take common-sense precautions this weekend: Avoid driving if possible so our plows can keep the roads clear, and monitor your local forecast to assess local conditions.”

The Department of Transportation is preparing with 3,462 supervisors and operators statewide.

The Southern Tier is receiving 5 plow trucks from the Mid-Hudson Region.