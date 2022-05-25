ALBANY, NY – Governor Hochul has announced plans to revitalize vacant prisons around New York State.

Hochul launched the Prison Redevelopment Commission.

The commission is a 15 member panel, comprised of experts in real estate, community and economic development, and criminal justice reform.

More than 20 state prisons have closed in the past 15 years.

The goal is to facilitate creative and productive opportunities to kick-start investment and job creation.

Many prisons across the state were major employers in their rural communities.

The commission will convene throughout the year and produce a public report which will include recommendations for the next steps of the process.