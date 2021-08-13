Hochul announces plans to run in 2022

BINGHAMTON, NY – Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul plans to run for governor in her own right next year.

Hochul will serve out the remainder of Andrew Cuomo’s term after he steps down amid sexual harassment allegations on August 24th.

She says her many years in public service, from Congress to Hamburg Town Clerk, have prepared her for the job.

This is what she said on the Today Show yesterday.

“I am the most prepared person to assume this responsibility and I’m gonna ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again but right now I need their faith, I need their prayers, and I need their support,” says Hochul.

As an Upstater, many political observers anticipate that Hochul may be challenged in a primary by a Downstate Democrat.

Much of the speculation centers around State Attorney General Letitia James whose investigation into the Cuomo allegations sealed the Governor’s fate.

A number of Republicans have already announced their candidacies, including Congressman Lee Zeldin, Andrew Giuliani and former gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino.