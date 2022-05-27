Governor Hochul is standing up against utility companies who are proposing increased rates throughout New York.

NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric announced their plans for Reliable Energy New York. The proposals include replacing aging infrastructure with a more resilient system as well as to minimalize energy’s contributions to climate change.



The proposed rate structure would add, on average, a thirteen to twenty-two percent increase on each total bill.



Hochul says The Department of Public Service is required to review all proposed rate increases, and urges them to scrutinize every number and word of this proposal. She says she will fight to get money back in the pockets of New Yorkers by accelerating middle class tax cuts, providing a gas tax holiday beginning next week, and providing rent and utility relief.