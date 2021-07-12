History of flooding in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – One of the downsides of the summer in our area is the amount of flooding that can happen.

On July 8th of 1935, the Chenango River overflowed and flooded the area.

17 people died in this flood, which also left 10 million dollars in damage.

The current was so strong that it was forced to flow upsteam.

And then, 8 months later, the river spilled over into an even more destructive flood.

Our This Day in Binghamton History calandar, which was written in 1978 by the Broome County Historical Society, recorded some of the most damaging flood years in our history. They are: 1833,1840, 1842, 1857, 1865, 1879, 1901, 1902, 1904, 1913, 1914, 1916, 1924, 1925, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1948, 1960 and 1972.

Of course, we could fill in the gaps from 1972 on.