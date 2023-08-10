MAINE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A historical community event is coming to Maine as the town continues their 175th anniversary.

The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society is hosting “History in the Headstones” on August 13 at 3 p.m. Located in the Maine Cemetary, the event will pay homage to prominent figures of the town’s past. Featuring a walking tour of the cemetery, guests will be able to witness local actors portraying former citizens to give the audience a look in life in the community during their time.

The following residents will be portrayed during the event:

Thomas Marean (1753-1829)

Esther Patterson Marean (1756-1832)

Levi Henry Baldwin (1832-1907)

Gardner Sawin Bowers (1802-1882)

Issac and Charles Lamb (1813-1907)

Lyman Pollard (1809-1907)

The event is free and open to the public. It is expected to take place rain or shine. More information and updates can be found on nanticokevalleyhistoricalsociety.com or on Facebook at Nanticoke Valley Historical Society.