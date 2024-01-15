BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Historical Society is pleased to present “The Town of Binghamton and the Town of Fenton” by Frances Hibbard and Ruth McMullen.

Unless we live in one of the many towns in Broome County, we tend to know little about them. Each year, the Broome County Historical Society presents a program on one or two of the towns. Hear Frances Hibbard, past Town of Binghamton Historian and now its Secretary, discuss “Hemlock’s: History of the Town of Binghamton,” followed by Town of Fenton Historian Ruth McMullen share “The Beginning of the Town of Fenton.”

The show is free and will be on Wednesday, January 17, at 6:45PM with light refreshments at 6:30PM.

This program will be held in the Decker Community Room of the Broome County Public Library, 185 Court St., Binghamton, on Zoom at http://www.broomehistory.org/programs, and on Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/broomehistory.