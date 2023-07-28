BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton’s most well-known mansions are partnering for the first time ever.

The Kilmer, Phelps, and Roberson Mansions are opening their doors for the “Trolley Tasting Tour.” On July 29 from 10:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy a sampling of New York State beverages and local foods as they tour the homes of some of Binghamton’s most historic figures. Each mansion will have three tours throughout the event, and you must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are $45 person and advanced registration is required, as each tour is limited to 25 participants at a time.

The Kilmer Mansion, located at 9 Riverside Drive, is hosting a tasting from Southern Tier Brewing and Cortese Restaurant.

“I’m thrilled to partner with our fellow historic mansions to bring this unique & educational experience to our community,” said Alisha Swietzer, Executive Director for Kilmer Mansion.

The Roberson Mansion, located at 30 Front Street, is hosting a tasting from Awestruck and Strange Brew.

“Who says you can’t have Awestruck Cider or Strange Brew tastings before noon? It’s the turn of the century at Roberson Mansion, come in for a taste and tour. The front door will be open for you,” said Suzy Kitchen, Education Director for Roberson Museum & Science Center.

The Phelps Mansion, located at 191 Court Street, is hosting a tasting from Adirondack Winery and Binghamton Hots.

“Climb aboard the Trolley and come enjoy local tastings from Adirondack Winery and Stone Fox in the unique setting of the Victorian mansion from 1871! We’re excited for the first ever collaboration with Roberson Museum and the Kilmer Mansion and local eateries for this Tasting Tour!” Says Executive Director, Jennifer Corby for Phelps Mansion,

All proceeds from the event will support future restoration projects and programs at all three mansions. Donations will also be accepted.