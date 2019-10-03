Hispanic Heritage profile of Mayra Garcia

Binghamton N.Y – Hispanic Heritage Month in the US runs from September 15th to October 15th.

According to the U-S Census, Broome County has a relatively small Hispanic population, fewer than 7 thousand people.

For those that are recent immigrants to our country, there’s a place they can go for help run by a sympathetic leader.

Mayra Garcia is welcoming new citizens to the US.

As the Executive Director of the American Civic Association, she organizes naturalization ceremonies at the Broome County Courthouse.

ACA Executive Director Mayra Garcia says, “I am an American citizen. But, also I have to remember my heritage is Dominican Republic. And I always carry that with me.”

Garcia came to the U-S at age 12, living in the Bronx.

The 4th of 11 children, her father worked hard to support the family.

She says her experience was not uncommon.

Garcia says, “Just go back and think about it, about your ancestors. What they gave up to come to America to provide a better life for their children.”

After a career in social work in Westchester County, she followed members of her family here to Greater Binghamton.

She says love of family, faith and food still bind her family together.

Today, she lives not far from her father and mother.

Garcia says, “It’s a blessing when she can pick up the phone and say, ‘I made Sancocho, come over here.’

And I can’t say no to her, I say, ‘Okay Mom, I’m on my way. I’ll be over soon.'”

Garcia began her career at the ACA as a volunteer shortly after the horrific massacre in 2009.

That turned into a part-time job as an immigration case consultant and later the full-time assistant to the director.

In June 2015, she took the reins.

Garcia says, “I took the job more as a mission than as a regular job. I wanted the doors of the American Civic Association to stay open to fulfill the needs of the immigrants and refugees in our community.”

Over her tenure in the “hot chair,” Garcia pushed the City of Binghamton to adopt a resolution declaring itself a Welcoming City for Immigrants.

She’s had to overcome cuts made to services for refugees.

And she recently entered into a partnership to provide on-site legal services to immigrants and refugees.

Garcia says, “I love the work I do. I’m married to this job.”

Garcia says she works on behalf of all immigrants, Hispanic or otherwise.

She’d like to see more diversity and bilingual speakers in local professional positions.

She says integration makes for a better city and a better community.

Garcia says, “The color of blood is only one: red. And, no matter where we go, bringing people together, and playing in the background, that’s always been me. And that’s who I am today.”

