CHENANGO COUNTY – A residential treatment facility in Chenango County for children with severe mental health concerns is closing as part of a transition from institutional settings to community-based care.

Hillside, based in Rochester, has announced plans to shut down its Stillwater Campus by the end of March.

Hillside acquired the facility in 2015.

The agency says national and state trends have led to a shift away from residential treatment to community-based services.

Hillside says it plans to meet any continued need for residential services through its facility in Auburn.

42 staff members are being impacted with some being offered positions in community-based care or at its locations in Auburn, Rochester, Scottsville and Bath.